Cotton Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:44:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-251179.003900380087.95
Bodeli(Guj)3.30-83.9217631.0849004000-8.41
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)2.50-73.778932.9748004000-20.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)1.50-85.714300.1648004000-20.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.00-88.517202.6648004000-20.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC98.0043004600-18.87
Published on June 23, 2020
