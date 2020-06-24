Cotton Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Valangaiman(TN)42.41-42.414098--
Hirekerur(Kar)28.0018038.0046005800-
Bodeli(Guj)3.00-9.0917634.0849504900-7.48
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)2.10-168935.0748004800-20.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)2.0033.334302.1648004800-20.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.50507204.1648004800-20.00
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.