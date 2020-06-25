Cotton Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:22:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Anthiyur(TN)141.2054.01389.7542595351-
Published on June 25, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
