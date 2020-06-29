Cotton Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:16:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)220.0022.2213119.0042504250-27.35
Barshi Takli(Mah)112.00-112.005355--
Kolathur(TN)59.00-87.003400--33.33
Vankaner(Guj)50.00-9.09412.0038503250-25.96
Manavdar(Guj)15.40-34.19259.0042505165-24.11
Savarkundla(Guj)13.00116.671192.004125390098.80
Kottur(Kar)13.001200174.0039063711-
Bodeli(Guj)2.00-33.3317636.0848004950-10.28
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)1.90-54304.0648004800-20.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)1.50-28.578936.5748004800-20.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.20-207205.3648004800-20.00
Vedachandur(TN)0.60-4015.6052505350NC
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
