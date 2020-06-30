Cotton Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:48:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)160.00-27.2713279.0043004250-26.50
Chitradurga(Kar)54.00237.5792.0043133975-4.66
Thalaivasal(TN)15.4468.38158.8838003680-
Manavdar(Guj)11.30-26.62270.3037504250-33.04
Sindhanur(Kar)10.0011.111797.0038003800-26.92
Nargunda(Kar)8.00-55.561800.0038504159-10.69
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-53.851198.003963412590.99
Savanur(Kar)5.00-66.67180.00466044207.30
Bodeli(Guj)2.201017638.2848004800-10.28
Rajula(Guj)2.00-80.2895.407853362837.17
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)1.50NC8938.0748004800-20.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)1.20-36.844305.2648004800-20.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.00-16.677206.3648004800-20.00
Published on June 30, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
