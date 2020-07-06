Cotton Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:39:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)28.00-82.513307.0045004300-23.08
Kottur(Kar)14.007.69188.0038223906-
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.