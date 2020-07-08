Cotton Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:03:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)85.8050.534526.2042254155-31.02
Rajkot(Guj)30.0036.3613359.0045453900-22.31
Thalaivasal(TN)18.5920.4177.4736503800-
Vankaner(Guj)13.00-74425.0038503850-25.96
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)6.107.02439.9037653375-26.18
Rajula(Guj)6.00-29.41909.9036253740-35.30
Savarkundla(Guj)4.50-101207.5039754000-30.26
Dhrol(Guj)2.10-96.61677.7033504730-38.36
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.0046004300-6.12
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
