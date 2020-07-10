Cotton Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:22:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Amreli(Guj)165.90234.481246.2042953700-27.82
Rajkot(Guj)145.0011.5413634.0046054625-21.28
Santhesargur(Kar)23.00-1845.003287--
Rajula(Guj)6.8051.11921.2037033913-33.91
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-33.331222.5039683963-31.59
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005010.005100365052.24
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC100.0046004600-2.13
Konganapuram(TN)1.00NC26.0135003500-33.96
Published on July 10, 2020
