Cotton Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:51:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thiruvarur(TN)567.43142.91801.0349204224-
Rajkot(Guj)131.00-19.3813927.5044754555-25.91
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)126.40-60.24970.2039904165-34.91
Annigeri(Kar)83.00-83.004500--
Jasdan(Guj)56.00-83.532016.0040005200-33.33
Vankaner(Guj)10.00NC465.0037503750-27.88
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.80-79.4911.0028004160-45.23
Published on July 16, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.