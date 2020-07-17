Cotton Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:46:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC102.0044004700-8.33
Published on July 17, 2020
cotton (commodity)
