Cotton Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:26:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)268.60-7.575529.4042004240-31.48
Kudavasal(TN)217.47-217.474655--
Rajkot(Guj)163.001.2414251.5045504570-24.67
Rajula(Guj)8.1035935.3035783940-36.14
Santhesargur(Kar)8.00-98.21455.0046003217-
Dhrol(Guj)7.2041.18706.7035453455-34.77
Savarkundla(Guj)5.00-601246.0040004288-31.48
Visnagar(Guj)3.50-93.2933.4029873890-42.13
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC104.0043004300-10.42
Published on July 21, 2020
