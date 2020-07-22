Cotton Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:19:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)253.50-5.625782.9041904200-31.65
Rajkot(Guj)180.0010.4314431.5045254550-25.08
Amreli(Guj)179.40-9.671719.9042104185-31.38
Savarkundla(Guj)10.001001256.0040254000-31.06
Annigeri(Kar)9.00-89.1692.0049504500-
Rajula(Guj)8.504.94943.8036283578-35.25
Dhrol(Guj)6.00-16.67712.7033553545-38.27
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.0045004300-6.25
Published on July 22, 2020
