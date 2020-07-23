Cotton Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:28:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)187.30-26.115970.2040904190-33.28
Santhesargur(Kar)183.002187.5638.0062924600-
Rajkot(Guj)150.00-16.6714581.5045704525-24.34
Manvi(Kar)38.00-82.088116.0037103641-24.93
Chitradurga(Kar)25.00-53.7817.0038904313-14.01
Raichur(Kar)9.00-85192.0045004400-
Dhrol(Guj)4.70-21.67717.4034753355-36.06
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC106.0044004500-8.33
Published on July 23, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.