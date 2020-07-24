Cotton Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:12:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)215.6015.116185.8042004090-31.48
Dhrol(Guj)8.3076.6725.7035903475-33.95
Villupuram(TN)8.00-77.14120.6043194688-27.41
Rajula(Guj)3.70-56.47947.5036503628-34.86
Published on July 24, 2020
