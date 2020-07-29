Cotton Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:21:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)262.00NC15105.5042504250-29.64
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)170.7057.336465.0041354035-32.54
Villupuram(TN)30.00275150.6044444319-25.31
Vankaner(Guj)20.00100485.0037503750-27.88
Savarkundla(Guj)7.50-501278.5036484050-38.62
Dhrol(Guj)5.90-37.23741.0033953325-37.53
Rajula(Guj)4.10-48.75959.6036303313-35.21
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-18.524.9028005000-
Published on July 29, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
