Cotton production in Telangana, which is the third biggest cotton-growing State in the country, has gone up by 33 per cent to 25 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as against 18.85 lakh tonnes in 2015-16.

This despite no significant increase in growing area. The area under cotton increased by 12 per cent to 19 lakh hectares from 17 lakh ha during the period.

The higher output helped the State export more cotton during the period — valued at ₹3,000 crore, which is nearly five times the ₹600-crore worth export achieved in 2014-15.

(The area under cotton peaked in 2020-21 when it crossed the 23.5-lakh ha mark, registering an output of 30.42 lakh tonnes.)

The gross sown area (GSA) in the State has increased by 51 per cent to 80 lakh ha in 2021-22 from 53 lakh ha in 2014-15.

Year Cotton acreage (in hectares) Production (in lakh tonnes) 2015-16 17.72 18.85 2016-17 34.82 18.73 2017-18 14.09 27.82 2018-19 18.39 21.53 2019-20 21.26 37.63 2020-21 23.58 30.42 2021-22 46.88 25.08

(Source: Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2023)

“The State could achieve this because of the planned investments in new irrigation projects and revitalisation of existing irrigation systems,” a senior Government official said.

Though paddy gained the most from the augmented irrigation facilities, cotton also benefited. While assuring sufficient water for existing cotton growing area in several places, it also helped farmers bring additional area under the fibre. crop.

Procurement of cotton by the Cotton Corporation of India in 2020-21 (in bales of 170 kg each

Cotton production witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 per cent during the period. This puts Telangana in the second spot after Rajasthan, which registered a CAGR of 16 per cent. The CAGR at the country level is 0.25 per cent, according to the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2023.

Procurement

Telangana played a crucial role in the procurement of cotton, contributing 40 per cent of all cotton procured by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

Prof R Jagadeeshwar, Director of Research at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), said that a relative decrease in pink bollworm attack, favourable weather conditions, and an increase in plant population helped farmers reap more in recent times.

From 7,000-8,000 plants an acre in the past, farmers in some areas increased the number of plants to 15,000 per acre, he said.

“Additional irrigation facilities in (undivided) Mahboobnagar and Rangareddy districts also played an important role in the increase in production,” he said.