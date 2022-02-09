Cotton stakeholders’ meeting postponed for lack of latest crop data

The second stakeholders’ meeting under the aegis of Government of India’s Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC) has been postponed due to lack of availability of latest crop data, a notice from the Textile Commissioner’s office stated. The second meeting of stakeholders was scheduled for February 10 as was informed in an official notice issued on January 28. Citing non-availability of latest advance estimate on cotton production for the current season 2021-22, the Textile Commissioner’s Office decided to postpone the cotton stakeholders meeting, which includes trade representatives, exporters, ginners and government officials. The postponement notice issued on Wednesday informed that the “Second meeting of the stakeholders for the cotton season 2021 - 22, fixed on 10. 02.2022 has been postponed due to non-availability of the latest advance estimate on Cotton Production for the current cotton season 2021-22 from Directorate of Cotton Development (DCD), Ministry of Agriculture, Nagpur.” The next date of meeting would be intimated on receipt of the information from DCD, the Textile Commissioner’s notice said. Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC) has replaced the erstwhile Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) to assess the cotton crop and trade situation in the country.

