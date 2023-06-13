Ahmedabad, June 13 In a bid to arrive at an “accurate cotton crop estimate” for 2022-23 (the cotton season extends from October 2022 to September 2023), the Cotton Association of India (CAI)‘s Crop Committee will convene a meeting of cotton stakeholders from across the country on July 10.

The decision comes after different agencies, including the CAI, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and the apex body of all cotton stakeholders - Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (CCPC) - released sharply differing crop numbers.

In its third advance estimate released on May 25, the Central Government projected the cotton crop size to be 343.47 lakh bales (each of 170 kg) for 2022-23, whereas on April 30 the CCPC had estimated the crop to be 337.24 lakh bales. The CAI, in its May 2023 monthly estimate, projected the lowest cotton crop in more than a decade at 298.65 lakh bales, the lowest since 2008-09 (290 lakh bales.).

“In view of differing crop estimates of various agencies for the ongoing crop year 2022-23, all 25 members of the CAI Crop Committee representing various cotton growing regions have decided to convene an all-India meeting with all stakeholders (all upcountry associations registered with CAI, MNCs, exporters, importers, mill-members, etc) to arrive at an accurate crop estimate for the 2022-23 crop year, draw a cotton balance sheet in line with the input to be received from all stakeholders, and to reconcile the differences,” CAI said in a note on Tuesday, stating that the said meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023.

“The Committee has decided to retain its earlier crop estimate and publish its new crop estimate and cotton balance sheet for the season 2022-23 only after the all-India National Committee meeting,” it added.

Notably, in its first crop estimate for the season released in October 2022, the CAI had projected India’s cotton crop at 344 lakh bales for the year 2022-23. But the trade body has revised it downwards in its monthly crop estimates.

On Tuesday, the CAI also said the CAI Crop Committee meeting on June 12, 2023, would finalise the all-India cotton pressings numbers up to May 31, 2023. According to CAI data, so far, 256.31 lakh bales have been pressed in line with the data received from the associations. This is against the estimated crop size of 298.65 lakh bales, as per the CAI projections.

