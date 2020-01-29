Country set for record rabi cereal harvest: Report

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Extremely good rainfall received during the monsoon period and subsequent months will help the country to harvest a record 110 million tonnes (mt) or more of wheat, according to projections by two different private agencies.
While the firms —private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services and National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML) – projected that wheat output would be much higher than the 102.19 mt projected for 2018-19 in the 4th advance estimates, their assessments differed on two major rabi crops—Bengal gram and mustard. While Skymet said the output of both the commodities would higher than that in the last year, NCML’s projections were contrary to it.
Rabi crops account for nearly 50 per cent of India's total foodgrain production.
According to the first rabi projections released by Skymet on Tuesday, gram production would be 10.66 mt as against previous year's 10.13 mt, but NCML, which is a post-harvest management firm, saw the output falling to 9.58 mt. Similarly, Skymet estimated the output of mustard and rapeseed to be 9.46 mt, marginally higher than 9.34 mt last year, but NCML projected it to be 8.58 mt.
“Good rain recorded during monsoon and the post-monsoon season has helped reservoirs to fill. This has boosted sowing of the rabi crop, which is clearly indicated by the sowing numbers so far. Availability of good soil moisture across major producing States has also laid the foundation for better crop productivity,” Skymet said its report.
It also said that changes in temperatures in coming months can affect the grain yield, particularly for crops like wheat. Skymet issued production estimates only for wheat, gram and mustard.
NCML said production of wheat is expected to increase due to multiple factors. Firstly, higher acreage is reported during the current year due to increase in minimum support price (MSP). Farmers prefer wheat over other rabi crops in irrigated areas because of assured return as procurement is done at MSP rates.
Secondly, prolonged cold waves and winter rainfall in States that are key contributors to wheat production have improved the yield. Along with wheat, production of rabi paddy is estimated to increase by 5 per cent over the previous year’s yield, it said.
NCML also projected 8.25 per cent increase in the production of maize to 8.92 mt and jowar by a spectacular 35 per cent to 3.12 mt as compared to actual production in 2018-19. The higher jowar output is mainly because of higher acreages in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the three States were jowar is primarily grown.
Overall cereal production during rabi would go up by 7 per cent as compared to last corresponding season, NCML projected. On the other hand, it estimated a 8.8 per cent and 2 per cent slide in oilseeds and pulses production during the current season.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...