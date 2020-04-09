Agri Business

Covid-19 crisis: Maharashtra to shut Navi Mumbai onion-potato market from April 13

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

Grains, spices and oil markets will work

The Navi Mumbai wholesale markets run by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) for fruits, vegetables, onion and potato will be closed from Saturday until further orders. However, grains, masala and oil markets will continue to operate.

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday ordered the closure of the three important markets given the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Mumbai as well as the inability of the market management to manage the crowds and maintain social distancing.

Prashant Jagatap, Secretary of wholesale vegetable traders cooperative at the APMC, told BusinessLine that in fruits, vegetables, onion and potato markets social distancing was just not possible. At a time over 500-1,000 trucks would land at the market yard. The workers and drivers at the yard are not educated; therefore, it was getting very difficult to maintain discipline, sanitation and social distancing, he said.

An order issued by the APMC management said that even as the lockdown was announced by the government, the markets were not closed because they were essential items. But because of the rising danger of the pandemic, various traders’ organisation have requested to keep the market closed.

The Secretary of the APMC was not available for comments.

Published on April 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bengal to allow reopening of tea gardens