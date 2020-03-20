Covid-19 hits Maharashtra’s grape exports

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Maharashtra’s grape growers are in a tight spot with the export of about 35,000 million tonnes (mt) stuck due to the coronavirus spread.
This month, as of Friday, March 20, Maharashtra has exported over 74,000 mt of grapes to various countries, compared to 89,000 mt in March 2019. The maximum number of grape consignments have gone to the Netherlands (48,000 mt) followed by the UK (9,800 mt) and Germany (8,835 mt). In 2018-19 the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, Bangladesh and Germany were major grape export destinations.
“Almost 30 per cent of the grapes are still in the fields. This would amount to about 25,000-30,000 tonnes of export-quality grapes. We are closely watching developments and hope that the coronavirus spread will not affect grape exports,” said Vilas Shinde, Chairman and Managing Director of the Nashik-based Sahyadri Farms. Sahyadri is one of the leading exporters of grapes. Lockdowns and depleting demand for grapes abroad is also a cause for concern for farmers. The demand in supermarkets in the UK and Germany has gone down drastically, according to exporters.
Adding to their worries, hailstorms and heavy downpours in parts of Marathwada, western and north Maharashtra, where grape cultivation is concentrated, have already damaged grapes.
Maharashtra ranks first in India in terms of production, accounting for more than 81 per cent of total output. Other major grape-growing States include Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Per data on the APEDA website, Karnataka has exported 91.260 mt.
In India, grapes are cultivated on 1,23,000 hectares, occupying 2.01 per cent of the total area in the country. India is also a major exporter of fresh grapes. The country has exported 2,46,133.79 mt of grapes valued at ₹2,335.24 crore in 2018-19, per the APEDA data.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...