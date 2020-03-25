Covid-19 shutdown saps domestic rubber

Spot rubber prices were not available as dealers downed the shutters following the lockdown to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

As per reports, with almost all business houses closed, the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic will be felt far beyond the immediate impact of the virus.

In domestic futures, the April contracts weakened to ₹115.69 (117.39) and May to ₹116.59 (118.40) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The April contracts were down by 1.45 per cent with a volume of 278 lots and total trade value of 321.47 lakhs.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹106.13 (104.63) a kg at Bangkok. In futures, the March contracts bounced back to ₹98.71 (93.96); April to ₹99.67 (97.61) and May to ₹99.94 (97.89) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange .