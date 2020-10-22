Covid-19 takes a toll on Kerala seafood industry

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Kerala’s ₹6,000 crore vibrant seafood industry is severely threatened by rising raw material shortage, declining overseas demand, increasing containment zones in the wake of Covid-19 and processing centres being closed.
Also read: Lockdown in Kerala’s coastal regions hits seafood shipments to overseas markets
Closure of fishing harbours due to lockdown has brought sea catches to a standstill, depriving factories of much needed raw material, particularly, high value items such as shrimp, squid, cuttlefish, octopus and clams. Also, an unusually large number of days when boats could not set out due to adverse weather conditions contributed to the shortfall.
“Marine product exports from Kerala is almost down by 20 per cent now and the value-wise loss cannot not be quantified because of higher expenses and lower arrivals”, Alex K Ninan, president, Seafood Exporters Association of India – Kerala Region told BusinessLine.
Also read: India’s shrimp output set to drop by 20% this year on reduced stocking
With processing centres in containment zones shut down, the business moved to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, he said.
Lockdown during March-April period led to cancellation of orders for the summer and Easter sales. This resulted in a pile up of inventories, he said.
Many importing ports had closed down and cargo on high seas had to be called back or had to be sold at huge discounts in distress sales, payments were stuck and stocks held up or put up for distress sale.
Many overseas importers have gone bankrupt or have gone out of business and the sector really needs to be careful with whom they are doing business. The whole industry has suffered heavily in the confusion to distinguish genuine buyers from fly-by-night operators, Ninan said.
The Association urged the government to allow fishing and open up harbours with restrictions, supply diesel, the main cost for the fishermen, at a subsidised cost, waive bank interest at least for the lockdown period and provide temporary working capital at subsidised rates.
Other demands include permission to pay accumulated KSEB charges in instalments over one year instead of remitting it as a lump sum. The association also called for immediate release of held-up export incentives and withdrawal of hike in ocean freight and reduction in port charges.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...