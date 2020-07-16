Covid relief: Balco sets up agri input centre to aid farmers

Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), a Vedanta Group company, has opened an agriculture input centre at Chuiya village, Korba district of Chhattisgarh to support farmers across 10 villages during the Covid pandemic.

The centre will serve as a single point for villagers to source farming inputs such as seeds and insecticides at affordable rates.

The relief work undertaken by the company has touched over five lakh people in Chhattisgarh.

Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director, Balco, said as the company leverages digital technology and innovation for adapting to the new normal, it is also working with the peripheral community, helping them sustain through these trying times.

Looking at the evolving Covid scenario at Korba, Balco has initiated new programmes such as sourcing personal protective equipment for frontline workers like healthcare professionals, police personnel and community volunteers post lockdown, and has distributed 50,000 reusable masks to vulnerable masses in the vicinity besides giving 5,000 PPE kits, 1,500 sanitiser bottles and 12,500 surgical masks to the local community and hospitals.

To amp up security at the plant site, Balco has set up a high-end Centralised Security Operations Centre, which doubles as an Emergency Control and Command Center for monitoring the plant and township and help employees during exigencies due to Covid.