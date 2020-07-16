Covid relief: Balco sets up agri input centre to aid farmers

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), a Vedanta Group company, has opened an agriculture input centre at Chuiya village, Korba district of Chhattisgarh to support farmers across 10 villages during the Covid pandemic.
The centre will serve as a single point for villagers to source farming inputs such as seeds and insecticides at affordable rates.
The relief work undertaken by the company has touched over five lakh people in Chhattisgarh.
Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director, Balco, said as the company leverages digital technology and innovation for adapting to the new normal, it is also working with the peripheral community, helping them sustain through these trying times.
Looking at the evolving Covid scenario at Korba, Balco has initiated new programmes such as sourcing personal protective equipment for frontline workers like healthcare professionals, police personnel and community volunteers post lockdown, and has distributed 50,000 reusable masks to vulnerable masses in the vicinity besides giving 5,000 PPE kits, 1,500 sanitiser bottles and 12,500 surgical masks to the local community and hospitals.
To amp up security at the plant site, Balco has set up a high-end Centralised Security Operations Centre, which doubles as an Emergency Control and Command Center for monitoring the plant and township and help employees during exigencies due to Covid.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...