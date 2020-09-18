CPCRI launches online programme for agri graduates

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) has launched an online training programme — Kalpa Graduate Readiness Programme — for final year BSc (Agriculture/Horticulture) students from across the country.
Speaking at the launch of the online training programme, K Muralidharan, Head (Acting), Social Sciences, CPCRI, said that the 12-week-long Kalpa Graduate Readiness Programme is an effort to empower young professionals on the latest technologies for production and processing of coconut, arecanut and cocoa.
Stating that the perennial crops have a lot of intricacies, he said, students may not have learnt these intricacies thoroughly during their degree course. This programme has been designed to bridge that gap.
Also read: CPCRI making efforts to achieve Aatmanirbhar Krishi vision, says Director
More than 1,650 students from 18 states have, till now, enrolled for this online training programme, he said. The registration closes on Sunday.
Inaugurating the online training programme from Delhi, BK Pandey, Assistant Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said this programme will provide a platform to the aspiring graduate students of agricultural and horticultural sciences to know more about plantation crops.
Also read: Now, to nip frauds in the bud, coconut seedlings get QR codes
Plantation crops such as coconut, arecanut and cocoa have a profound influence on the rural economy, as they support the livelihood of 25 million people in the country. They also support the national agrarian economy with the contribution to the tune of ₹14,200 crore to the gross domestic product, he said.
Welcoming the participants to the online training programme, Anita Karun, Director (Acting), CPCRI, highlighted various initiatives of CPCRI in the plantation sector.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The world has changed, so has the IPL. But the 12 editions so far and their high points are fresh in every ...
Sponsors no longer have access to cricket-crazy fans, and this has had a chilling effect on the billion-dollar ...
A patient in a Covid-19 ward in Delhi NCR finds strength, affection and inspiration in the health workers who ...
It’s the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This week’s quiz is all about its first ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...