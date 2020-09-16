CPCRI making efforts to achieve Aatmanirbhar Krishi vision, says Director

The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) has initiated various programmes to achieve the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’, according to Anita Karun, Director (in-charge) of CPCRI.

Inaugurating a virtual training programme on ‘Enterprise diversification in coconut sector’ for stakeholders from Karnataka, she said that the institute has announced outreach programmes to bring technologies for start-ups in the coconut sector.

Organic recycling, farming

Organic recycling and organic farming are the key components of ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’, she said, adding the institute has been working in these areas also.

Vermi-composting of coconut leaves, urea-free compost from coir pit, and composting of tender coconut husk are some of the components in organic recycling. CPCRI is the frontrunner in developing organic farming practices, especially for the control of coconut pests and diseases, she said.

The institute is also increasing the planting material production at the institute as well as through farmers’ groups.

Processing protocols

CPCRI has become successful in developing processing protocols for virgin coconut oil, coconut chips, palm sugar product from coconut water, ‘kalpa rasa’ (an unfermented energy drink from coconut inflorescence), etc., she said.

The institute has licenced technologies for planting material production, bio-fertilisers and bio-control agents. Over 250 entrepreneurs have signed MoUs with CPCRI for the technology know-how so far, she said.

Hybrid coconut

Stating that CPCRI is the first institute to develop coconut hybrid in the world, Karun said the institute has released 21 high-yielding varieties till now. This includes six hybrid varieties that are capable of giving two-three times more yield than the local varieties.

The institute is progressing steadily in the area of coconut tissue culture. It has already transferred its arecanut tissue culture protocol to a Tamil Nadu-based private company, she added.