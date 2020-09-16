CPCRI making efforts to achieve Aatmanirbhar Krishi vision, says Director

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) has initiated various programmes to achieve the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’, according to Anita Karun, Director (in-charge) of CPCRI.
Inaugurating a virtual training programme on ‘Enterprise diversification in coconut sector’ for stakeholders from Karnataka, she said that the institute has announced outreach programmes to bring technologies for start-ups in the coconut sector.
Organic recycling and organic farming are the key components of ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’, she said, adding the institute has been working in these areas also.
Vermi-composting of coconut leaves, urea-free compost from coir pit, and composting of tender coconut husk are some of the components in organic recycling. CPCRI is the frontrunner in developing organic farming practices, especially for the control of coconut pests and diseases, she said.
The institute is also increasing the planting material production at the institute as well as through farmers’ groups.
CPCRI has become successful in developing processing protocols for virgin coconut oil, coconut chips, palm sugar product from coconut water, ‘kalpa rasa’ (an unfermented energy drink from coconut inflorescence), etc., she said.
The institute has licenced technologies for planting material production, bio-fertilisers and bio-control agents. Over 250 entrepreneurs have signed MoUs with CPCRI for the technology know-how so far, she said.
Stating that CPCRI is the first institute to develop coconut hybrid in the world, Karun said the institute has released 21 high-yielding varieties till now. This includes six hybrid varieties that are capable of giving two-three times more yield than the local varieties.
The institute is progressing steadily in the area of coconut tissue culture. It has already transferred its arecanut tissue culture protocol to a Tamil Nadu-based private company, she added.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has gained 5 per cent with above average volume witnessing buying interest ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...