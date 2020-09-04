CPCRI’s Vittal station produces 1 lakh areca seedlings

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The regional station of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has produced around 1 lakh seedlings of different varieties of arecanut this year, according to a scientist.
Speaking at an online training programme on ‘Good cultivation practices in arecanut’, organised by the CPCRI’s regional station on Friday, Nagaraja NR, a scientist from the station, said that there is good demand for the different varieties of arecanut seedlings.
To meet the requirement of farmers, the regional station has produced around 1 lakh seedlings during the year.
Referring to the different varieties, he said ‘Shata Mangala’ variety was released in 2016. This particular variety is suitable for areas taking up red and white arecanut cultivation. Around 35,000 seedlings of this variety were produced this year. About 400-500 farmers procured this variety from the regional station for cultivation in their farms, he said.
The station has also released two hybrid-dwarf varieties of arecanut. Though the yield is less in these varieties when compared to other types of arecanut, these dwarf varieties help tackle the issues related to labour problems, he said.
To a query by a participant on the drought-resistant varieties, he said arecanut plant requires a fair amount of water for cultivation. However, the institute is researching to develop such a variety, he said.
Stressing the need for arecanut-based multi-cropping system, he said black pepper, cocoa and banana can be taken up as intercrops in arecanut plantations in coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Farmers in plain areas of Karnataka can consider the cultivation of black pepper and cocoa or banana and lemon as intercrops in their plantations.
Growers in the northern part of West Bengal can consider either banana or lemon as an intercrop along with arecanut and black pepper in their plantations.
Farmers in Waynad district of Kerala and Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka can consider cardamom as an intercrop with arecanut, he said.
Ravi Bhat, Head (Crop Production), CPCRI, Kasaragod; and CT Jose, Head of Vittal Research Station of CPCRI, spoke on occasion.
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...