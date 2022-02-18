CPI for rural, agri workers decrease in January

The all-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI-AL&RL) continued to decrease in January. Compared to December, 2021, the CPI for agriculture and rural workers decreased by two and one point to stand at 1,095 and 1,105 points, respectively.

The major contribution towards the fall in the index came from food group due to decrease in prices of pulses, mustard-oil, fresh fish, sugar, gur, onion, vegetables and fruits, the Labour Ministry said in a release here on Friday.

States’ performance

Eleven States recorded the decrease in the case of agricultural labourers while in nine States, the index points increased. “Tamil Nadu with 1,292 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 869 points stood at the bottom,” the government release said.

In the case of rural labourers, 10 States recorded a decrease of one to nine points and eight States showed an increase of two to eight points in the index. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha recorded no change in the index. “Tamil Nadu with 1,278 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 917 points stood at the bottom,” the release said.

Nine points decreased in Uttar Pradesh due to fall in the prices of wheat, pulses, mustard-oil, vegetables and fruits, firewood, etc. In the States where the index points increased, it was mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, maize, vegetables and fruits, wheat, goat meat, shirting cloth, firewood etc.

“Food inflation stood at 4.15 per cent and 4.33 per cent in January, 2022 compared to 2.99 per cent and 3.17 per cent, respectively, in December, 2021 and 1.02 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the release added.