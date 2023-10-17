That pearl millet, or ragi in several Indian languages, is a resilient crop that can withstand dry spells is no news. The grain is a lifeline for over 9 crore people in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

But new research by International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Corteva Agriscience decodes the genetic strengths of this nutrition-rich millet. The study also shows that pearl millet is genetically coded to produce higher concentrations of amino acids, specifically cysteine and methionine, when compared to legumes like pigeonpea and chickpea.

Combining millet with legumes can create a harmonious mix of amino acids, thereby contributing to a well-balanced diet that can effectively combat malnutrition.

The collaborative research by ICRISAT and Corteva Agriscience has yielded three ‘platinum-standard’ genome sequences for pearl millet varieties, providing valuable insights into the crop’s genetic composition.

(A genome sequence is a complete and detailed blueprint of an organism’s genetic material, which is typically composed of DNA (or RNA in the case of some viruses).

Boosting favoured traits

The comparative genome analysis serves as a valuable tool for future genome editing in pearl millet, particularly in the identification and reintroduction of vital agricultural traits that may have been lost during domestication but remain in wild species.

“Platinum-standard genome assemblies provide a strong foundation for future pearl millet research, enabling the development of high-yielding, stress-resistant, and nutritious varieties. This, in turn, advances food production and livelihoods, and helps combat climate change in regions where pearl millet is a staple crop,” Rakesh Srivastava, Principal Scientist at ICRISAT, said.

This study, published in Nature’s Communications Biology, paves way for the development of more climate-resilient and nutritionally enhanced crops.

“Its remarkable ability to endure scorching temperatures, prolonged droughts, and nutrient-deprived soils, sets pearl millet apart as a top solution to bolstering global food and nutritional security in the context of climate change,” an ICRISAT executive said.

High-quality genome assemblies are vital for unravelling the genetic basis of traits such as heat and drought resistance, early maturity, rapid grain development, disease resistance, and nutritional attributes, including protein, iron, and zinc levels.

Climate-smart crop

“This study will aid researchers in fast-tracking the development of climate-smart crop varieties for the benefit of smallholder farmers in developing nations,” Rajeev Varshney, Director of the Centre for Crop & Food Innovation at Murdoch University, Australia, said.

Raman Babu, Research Director, Digital Agriculture for Asia-Pacific, Corteva Agriscience, said that, armed with new levels of accuracy in deciphering the intricacies of the pearl millet genome, scientists are equipped to design and implement innovative breeding strategies to enhance both nutrition and resilience, paving the way for the development of superior pearl millet cultivars.

“The benefits of these insights are not confined to pearl millet alone; they also extend to closely related cereal crops like foxtail millet, sorghum, wheat, and rice,” Dr Jacqueline Hughes, Director General of ICRISAT, said.

ICRISAT’s pioneering work in developing the initial draft genome of pearl millet in 2017 laid the foundation for the current breakthrough.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit