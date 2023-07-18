CREDUCE, a carbon credits origination and offset solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Ecology Commission for a project-based activity on monitoring mangrove habitat plantation.

The strategic partnership is aimed at preserving mangroves and restoring 10,000 hectares of coastal areas in Gujarat.

As part of the collaboration, CREDUCE will provide carbon credits development, monitoring, and trading advisory services for the project activities. The company will leverage its expertise and experience in nature-based solutions to ensure the successful execution of this project.

A media statement said it will positively impact the environment and provide carbon credits to the local communities.

First step towards preservation

Quoting Shailendra Singh Rao, Founder of CREDUCE, a statement said: “Protecting our biodiversity is our priority, and we are proud to partner with the Government towards its initiatives. With the Central government adding to Bharat’s success in afforestation by introducing Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) to its budget, the resolve is clear. Forward looking states like Gujarat have taken the first step towards preservation and restoration, and we intend to help such positive initiatives by helping them accrue as many environmental benefits as possible.”

Mahesh Singh, Member-Secretary of Gujarat Ecology Commission, said Gujarat as a state is rich in mangroves cover, which has consistently increased by two-and-a-half folds in the last two decades. “We can confidently boast of having the second largest after Sundarbans in Bharat. Buoyed by the Central government initiatives and a positive political outlook, we are beginning the process of restoration, preservation, and habitat plantation and hope to become the largest in the country,” he said.

