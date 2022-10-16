The Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and Anglo-American’s Crop Nutrients (AACN) will organise the annual co-operators conference here on October 17 and 18.

VK Singh, Director of CRIDA, has said that the conference would provide a platform for researchers, academic institutes and representatives from the fertiliser industry to throw light on research practices in crop nutrition. It would discuss balanced crop nutritional practices.

Neeraj Kumar Awasthi, Country Manager of AACN, said that using Poly4 as a source of potassium, sulphate-sulphur, magnesium, and calcium is more efficient and effective for farmers for sustainable fertiliser practices. Poly4 is a multi-nutrient and low-chloride fertiliser that is made polyhalite.

“It is suitable for all crops and all soil types. This naturally occurring Poly4 can be used as an environmentally friendly multi-nutrient fertiliser. This will help farmers easily achieve balanced, lower carbon and soil enhancing fertiliser blends,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Also read Barriers and challenges faced by Indian farmers in adopting evolving agtech

The two-day meet would cover issues like nutrient management in horticultural crops, in cereal-based cropping systems and industrial and cash crops.