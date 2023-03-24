Rubber Board has launched a mobile app–CRISP–to inform growers about rubber cultivation and provides solutions online.

CRISP (Comprehensive Rubber Information System Platform) has been developed by the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) in collaboration with the Digital University of Kerala. The app was launched by ZP Patel, Vice Chancellor, Navsari Agricultural University, Gujarat.

With the help of CRISP, the farmers will now be able to receive recommendations of RRII on production and productivity enhancement, reduction of cultivation cost, maintenance of soil fertility, disease control measures, etc. Currently, these facilities are reaching the farmers through traditional extension methods. Many of these recommendations are location specific and can be linked to geo-information systems and delivered directly to the farmers.

KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, launched the e-library of RRII. Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of the Digital University of Kerala released the book ‘Status report- Molecular and physiological markers for genetic improvement of natural rubber’.

Lalit Mahatma, Associate Director of research at Navsari Agricultural University explained the ongoing rubber cultivation trials in Gujarat.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit