Crop insurance claims for 2020-21 lower by over 60 per cent from previous year

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There has been more than 60 per cent decline in the crop insurance claims of farmers at Rs 9,570 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the 2020-21 crop year from the previous year as there were no major crop losses, according to official data.
However, much of the crop insurance claims reported for 2020-21 and 2019-20 crop years have been cleared by the government.
Crop insurance claims stood at Rs 27,398 crore in the 2019-20 crop year (July-June).
PMFBY was launched in 2016-17 with many improvements over the erstwhile crop insurance schemes. The operational guidelines of the scheme were revised with effect from Rabi 2018 and kharif 2020, respectively, to ensure the benefits reached farmers adequate and timely.
According to the data, about 445 lakh hectares of farm land was insured by 612 lakh farmers under the PMFBY with a total sum insured amount of Rs 1,93,767 crore during 2020-21.
However, total claims reported were of Rs 9,570 crore for 2020-21. Out of which, claims reported from the Kharif season were Rs 6,779 crore, while from Rabi season Rs 2,792 crore.
"The claims at Rs 9,570 crore for 2020-21 were significantly lower as there were no major losses unlike previous year," an Agriculture Ministry said.
Maximum crop insurance claims were reported from Rajasthan at Rs 3,602 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 1,232 crore and Haryana at Rs 1,112.8 crore during 2020-21.
During the 2019-20 crop year, about 501 lakh hectare was insured by 613 lakh farmers under the PMFBY with a total sum of Rs 2,19,226 crore.
The claims reported from Kharif season remained higher at Rs 21,496 crore, while from Rabi season at Rs 5,902 crore of the 2019-20 crop year.
Maximum crop insurance claims were reported from Maharashtra at Rs 6,757 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 5,992 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 4,921 crore during 2020-21.
The official said the crop insurance claims of farmers for 2019-20 has almost been cleared. The outstanding claims of Rs 1,200 crore will be cleared soon.
About Rs 6,845 crore crop insurance claims of farmers for 2020-21 has also been cleared, the official added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...