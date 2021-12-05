Crop workshop seek to incorporate latest developments in agriculture

The 5-day crop workshop to revise Package of Practices at Kerala Agricultural University has concluded with a call to incorporate and update latest developments in the field of agriculture in every five years.

Package of Practices (PoP) is the compendium of all technologies suited for the scientific cultivation of 150 plus different crops cultivated by the farmers in the State. The state level PoP workshop is the body, which has the power to grant permission for including latest technologies and varieties into the latest edition of Package of Practices.

At the workshop, agricultural technologies such as the mobile application Farm Extension Manager (FEM), vacuum frying of vegetables and fruits, bio capsule of Trichoderma, machinery for coconut milk extraction named Keradhara, crop varieties like Manuvarna (rice), Amaranthus ( vaika), Panniyoor 9, 10 ( pepper), Nihana (cashew) were approved.

The 16th Package of Practices crop workshop was organized by KAU through online mode wherein more than 200 dignitaries including eminent scientists, farmers, and officials participated.

Earlier in his inaugural address the State Agriculture Minister, P. Prasad has called upon the scientific community to do more to support and uplift farmers with newer technologies. Apart from crisis management, the farmers need support in longer perspective, he said.

The State Revenue, Minister K Rajan, presided over the function.