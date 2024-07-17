Agritech firm Cropin Technology has announced the launch of Sage, the planet’s first real-time agri-intelligence solution powered by Google Gemini.

Cropin Sage converts the world’s agricultural landscape into a proprietary grid-based map with options of 3x3 meters, 10x10 meters, or 5x5 kilometres, delivering data and intelligence with unprecedented scale, accuracy and speed, the company said in a statement.

This enables consumer product goods (CPG) players, seed manufacturers, food processors, multilateral organizations, financial institutions and governments to make informed decisions based on historical, present, and future data on cultivation practices, crop, irrigation, climate, and soil. Sage enables the Cropin Cloud platform to help agri-food businesses future-proof their production and supply chains, the company said.

This innovation from Cropin fuses state-of-the-art technologies such as Generative AI, multi-layered global climate data, a global crop knowledge graph, earth observation data and advanced crop models. This synergy aims to unlock the untapped potential of crop production planning, marking a significant advancement in precision and sustainable agriculture.

“Cropin Sage redefines the landscape of agricultural intelligence, becoming an indispensable tool for navigating uncertainty and championing climate-smart agriculture. By ‘gridifying’ land parcels with proprietary algorithms and integrating layered insights, Sage forecasts crop futures using historical data and the impacts of changing climate and weather on an unprecedented scale. This empowers informed decision-making, securing both business interests and the global food supply chain. Sage is a testament to Cropin’s relentless dedication to transforming global food systems with state-of-the-art AI solutions,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Cropin.

Beyond analysing historical data on agriculture, crops, and weather patterns, Sage leverages advanced AI tools to forecast future yields. This translates to pinpointing the ideal locations and favourable conditions for growing crops on a global map, helping to build a robust and resilient food system - a previously unimaginable feat, the company claimed.

Cropin’s enterprise customers can deploy Sage across geographic locations, providing intelligence on 13 key crops, including wheat, rice, potato, and maize, which collectively cover almost 80% of the world’s food demand. Cropin plans to build and deploy Sage globally in a phased approach, aligned with enterprise customer requirements and demand.

Unveiling the World’s First On-demand Global Agri-food Map

One of the biggest hurdles facing agri-food sectors today is a lack of transparent visibility into the global agricultural landscape. Sage tackles this challenge head-on by introducing a dynamic on-demand global food and agriculture cultivation map for regions and crops of interest.

Each grid holds valuable information and insights to guide food production planning in the short, medium, and long term. It seamlessly navigates through a vast universe of proprietary and public datasets, linking grids and crops from around the world and integrating and analysing them to deliver comprehensive insights. By condensing months of data processing and analysis into seconds, Sage transforms complex information into actionable insights with an intuitive user interface featuring charts, data, graphs, and infographics using GenAI capabilities.

Cropin Sage is a visually rich and intuitive agriculture data intelligence platform built on Google Cloud. Building and managing such a platform to support global scale is a significant challenge, given that agricultural land spans 4.8 billion hectares worldwide. This vast area is influenced by numerous factors, including weather conditions, soil quality, water availability, socio-political developments, and farmer conditions. Creating a digital twin of all these factors is incredibly complex, contributing to the slower digitization of agriculture compared to other sectors. Over the past decade, Cropin has been developing its global crop knowledge graph to handle these complex datasets effectively.

Sage leverages Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) services to scale its operations in real-time as demand increases, processing massive volumes of data. On top of GKE, Cropin Sage also uses the Gemini Flash 1.5 model to convert user queries to SQL queries, which allows Sage to generate user-friendly, grid-based data in a visually appealing platform. The data is processed by Sage into different grid sizes and aggregated at different temporal frequencies, including yearly, seasonal, monthly, weekly, and daily, based on customer requirements.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit