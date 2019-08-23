Crops on over 4 lakh hectares damaged in Maharashtra floods

The recent floods in Maharashtra have damaged crops on over 4 lakh hectares in western and northern parts of the State.

Sugarcane, cotton, rice, soyabean, tur dal, groundnut are among the worst hit .

According to the State Agriculture Department, against normal rainfall of 761.7 mm between June 1 and August 16, some parts received 937.5 mm rainfall. The flood-affected parts of central Maharashtra got 59 per cent excess rains.

The average kharif planting covers 149.74 lakh hectares, and as of now sowing on 135.05 lakh hectares (90 per cent including sugarcane) has been completed.

Sadabhau Khot, Minister of State for Agriculture, told BusinessLine that the government was still gauging the damage.

“These were unprecedented floods and there are various estimates of the damages. The government has asked the officials not to rush and complete the survey. The survey is still on. We want to ensure that no affected farmer is left out. There could be information about damages coming in the next few days,” he said.

Khot added that the Agriculture Department has already provided initial help to farmers and once the final estimate of loss is in, the government will provide more assistance.

“There are floods in some parts of the State and we are also facing drought. Farmers have lost kharif to floods and drought and in both cases we are going to help in all possible ways,” Khot said

Opposition parties have demanded that the State give a complete loan-waiver to flood-affected farmers.