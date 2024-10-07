Crystal Crop Protection, an agrochemical organisation, has launched Verdino (a new addition to its herbicide portfolio) and Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer.

A media statement said that Verdino is a herbicide specifically designed for weed management in wheat crops. Manufactured in India, Verdino offers effective control over Phalaris minor, one of the most challenging weeds for wheat farmers. It said that its pre-emergent application, within 0-3 days of wheat sowing, ensures that weeds are tackled before they can affect crop growth.

Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer delivers precise top-to-bottom spray over 12 meters in a single stroke, minimising waste and saving chemicals, it said.

Quoting Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection, the statement said, “Verdino and Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer are a testament to our dedication to providing farmers with effective, safe, and innovative crop protection solutions. Verdino ensures superior weed management, protecting the wheat crop and supporting higher agricultural productivity, while the Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer simplifies the spraying process and improves efficiency. Together, these products embody our commitment to empowering Indian farmers with the best tools and technologies available.”

Sohit Satyawali, Sales and Marketing Head of Crystal Crop Protection, said: “With Verdino and Kanak 600, we are offering a comprehensive solution to wheat farmers. Verdino ensures weed-free fields, while Kanak 600 maximises spraying efficiency -- together, they form a powerful combination that will support farmers in achieving better yields and profitability.”