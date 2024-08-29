Crystal Crop Protection Ltd, a leading agrochemical company, has introduced its latest insecticide, Proclaim XTRA, specifically formulated for maize and soyabean crops.

This innovative product offers robust protection against a wide range of caterpillars, with a particular focus on Spodoptera species, including the Fall Armyworm. Proclaim XTRA aims to help farmers maximise yields throughout the crop cycle by ensuring prolonged crop safety.

Proclaim XTRA is a versatile insecticide, featuring contact, systemic, and translaminar action, which works by paralysing and killing caterpillars. Its EC formulation allows for efficient control over various caterpillar pests, providing rapid and long-lasting protection. The insecticide also inhibits the metamorphosis of pests, preventing them from advancing to more damaging stages.

Farmers are advised to apply Proclaim XTRA during specific growth stages to achieve optimal results. For soyabean crops, the recommended application periods are between 30-60 days and 60-90 days after sowing. For maize, the ideal spraying times are 11-25 days and 26-60 days after sowing. It is important to maintain a 15-day interval between two sprays to ensure continued effectiveness.

In addition to the product launch, Crystal Crop Protection Ltd will be conducting training programmes to educate farmers on the correct and safe usage of Proclaim XTRA.

Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection, said: “Proclaim Xtra is an amplification for our efforts to build profitable farms for all. Crystal’s legacy of innovative R&D capability is committed to provide sustainable farming solutions to Indian farmers and Proclaim Xtra establishes our endeavour further.

Explaining the impact of the product, Praveen Gour, Portfolio Head-Insecticide, Crystal Crop Protection, said, “Designed as an EC formulation, Proclaim XTRA delivers comprehensive control against caterpillar through its unique contact, systemic, and translaminar properties. By hampering insect metamorphosis, this solution not only prevents crop damage but also ensures sustained efficacy over time”.