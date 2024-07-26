A strong demand, especially from packeteers, lifted CTC dust prices at Kochi auctions this week. Of the total 7,90,904 kg on offer, 96 per cent of the offerings were sold.

The market in sale 30 was dearer by ₹1 to ₹2 as the sale progressed and it appreciated more, especially towards the close. All blenders together absorbed 65 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart& Figgis said. The average price realisation was up by ₹1 at ₹140 compared to ₹139 last week.

However, traders are worried over the continuing heavy rains in the high ranges which is likely to hit crop arrivals to the auction platform in the coming weeks and may have an impact on prices.

Orthodox market mixed

Orthodox dust market was firm to dearer with a 100 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 8,000 kg. Exporters continue to be the major stakeholders.

Orthodox leaf market was down despite active participation by buyers from CIS and Middle East countries. Whole leaf and brokens was dearer, while the prices of rest were lower. The average price realisation was lower by ₹4 at ₹157. Upcountry buyers lent fair support. The quantity offered was 3,52,532 kg with a sales percentage of 85.

CTC leaf demand was good, witnessing a sales percentage of 81 out of the offered quantity of 50,000 kg. The market for brokens witnessed a strong feature and appreciated in value.