Cup of joy: HML bags highest number of awards in tea quality competition

Harrisons Malayalam Limited (SBU-A) has bagged five awards at the Tea Quality Competition held this year.

HML’s Lockhart Estate in Munnar has won three awards and Wentworth Estate in Nilgiri Wynaad bagged two. The two factories manufacture the finest orthodox tea in South India.

Venkitraman Anand, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive, SBU (A), said the tea bushes in Harrisons’ plantations are more than a century old. Their produce is a distillation of years of weathering varied climatic patterns, capturing the very essence of tea across its flavour spectrum.

The tea leaves from these well-aged bushes are processed with great care to capture their intrinsic attributes such as briskness, body, flavour, and aroma. Intensive quality control at the raw material-level ensures consistency in the attributes of the teas. The company’s commitment to good agricultural practices, with special emphasis on integrated pest management schedules and field discipline through optimum harvest intervals, ensure delivery of a ‘safe to drink’ product that meets exacting national and international standards, he said.

“Our consistent commitment to quality has been recognised yet again in this year’s Golden leaf Awards (TGILIA 2020). We have won over 50 awards from the Golden Leaf India Awards (TGLIA) which is a structured tea quality competition held across the world, jointly organised by The Tea Board of India and The United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI),” said Anil George Joseph, Vice-President (Tea).