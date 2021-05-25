Curb speculative tendencies in commodities exchanges to control prise rise: SEA

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has suggested measures such as curbing speculative tendencies in commodities exchanges and insisting on compulsory delivery contracts to control the unprecedented increase in the edible oil prices in the country.

Presenting SEA’s suggestions to the Centre in a meeting with the Secretary of Food and Public Distribution, on Monday, Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA of India, said that there is a need to curb speculative tendencies in these volatile times.

Stating that the volatility permitted by commodity exchange was 4 per cent when edible oil prices were low at around ₹80-90 a kg, he said volatility now should be permitted only to the extent of 2 per cent during the day when the prices have practically doubled. This will curb excessive speculation, he said.

Stressing the need to insist on compulsory delivery contracts in essential commodities such as edible oils and oilseeds, he said this will result in only serious players remaining active. “Once markets become normal, we can revisit this as speculators are also an integral part of the commodity exchanges,” he said.

SEA’s other suggestions included freezing of tariff at a lower level and subsidizing edible oil by ₹30-40 a kg in PDS for vulnerable sections of society.

Requesting the government to desist from introducing Essential Commodities Act, Chaturvedi said it can harm the supply chain terribly.

He said agri cess on imports can be reduced, if push comes to shove. However, the impact of this may get reduced, as international values go up by 50-60 per cent when Indian duties are reduced. Hence the government may lose revenue and at the same time, the advantage of low price may be limited to Indian consumers, he said.

“With international values coming down recently, it may not be a bad idea to revisit duty reduction measures only after Kharif oil seed planting is over to ensure no negative signals go to our oilseed farmers,” he said.

Stating that there has been unprecedented price increase not only in edible oils but in practically all commodities across the world in the last few months, he attributed factors such as Chinese buying, stimulus money, La Nina weather problems in palm and soya producing areas, labour problems in Malaysia due to Covid, and aggressive biodiesel thrust in Indonesia and renewable fuel from soybean oil in the US and Brazil as some of the major reasons for this.

SEA of India also suggested long-term measures such as increasing the oilseed cultivation with thrust on soya, groundnut, mustard and oil palm crops; and creating a buffer of edible oil to stabilize the price situation.