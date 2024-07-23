The reduction in customs duty on gold and other precious metals is expected to bring down the smuggling of the yellow metal and provide much needed relief to the industry.

The propensity to smuggle gold into the country was high after the government hiked import duty on gold to 15 per cent. With the high gold prices, the bullion industry estimates smuggling of 150-200 tonnes of gold annually into India.

The discount on the domestic gold price to international price, which stayed range bound between $1-$12 an ounce during mid-April to the end of June, has widened sharply to $50 an ounce as unofficial gold flooded the market when the gold jewellery demand plateaued after the recent sharp rally in gold price.

Disappointed

Gold prices are expected to come down by ₹5,900 per 10 gram while that of silver will fall by ₹7,600 per kg. However, the industry was disappointed as the Finance Minister did not consider the demand to reduce import duty on dore (raw form of gold).

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said the Budget has reduced the overall taxes on gold from about 18.5 per cent (including GST) to 9 per cent. “It will reduce the incentives for smuggling of gold and create a level playing field for honest industry stakeholders. Gold prices will also correct locally and give a boost to retail gold demand,” he said.

Fillip to demand

Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry said the cut in duty will play a major role in bringing down the cases of smuggling and provide cost benefits to the consumers in the country, which will provide a major fillip to the demand in the domestic market. Acceptance of Safe Harbour Rule for the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones will help in brining transparency in trade activities in the SNZs, he added.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said gold prices on MCX was down by over ₹2,000 to ₹70,350, and silver slipped by ₹2,500 to ₹86,600 as the market priced in the impact of lower import duty gap.

Sumit Dassani, Partner at Dassani Brothers, said the pivotal move will make precious metals more accessible and drive demand.

Lower costs will enhance the ability to provide competitive pricing while continuing to deliver intricate and magnificent adornments that celebrate life’s key moments, he said.

Amit Pratihari, MD, De Beers Forevermark said the implementation of safe harbour rates for the diamond-cutting industry, for foreign mining companies selling rough diamonds in India, will stimulate growth, boost consumer spending and increase global competitiveness.