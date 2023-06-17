After Thursday’s landfall of cyclone Biparjoy on the Gujarat coast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected parts of Kutch district.
Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited pregnant women and elderly admitted to a hospital in Mandvi. Shah also visited and interacted with farmers to review the damage caused by the Cyclone Biparjoy.
Also read: Gujarat farmers see Cyclone Biparjoy a ‘blessing-in-disguise’
Parts of Gujarat continued to receive rains on Friday and Saturday.
Shah is expected to brief the media later in the day.