After Thursday’s landfall of cyclone Biparjoy on the Gujarat coast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected parts of Kutch district.

Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited pregnant women and elderly admitted to a hospital in Mandvi. Shah also visited and interacted with farmers to review the damage caused by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

Parts of Gujarat continued to receive rains on Friday and Saturday.

Shah is expected to brief the media later in the day.

