Cyclone Bulbul in Bay of Bengal to become severe cyclone on Friday

Cyclone Bulbul over the East-Central Bay of Bengal continued to move North and lay centred about 680 km South-South-East of Paradip (Odisha); 780 km South-South-East of Sagar Islands (Bengal) and 810 km South-South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh) around noon on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected it to intensify into a severe cyclone by Friday. It is forecast to reach the peak strength of a very severe cyclone before landfall over the Bengal-Bangladesh coast.

Latest in the series

'Bulbul' in the latest in the series of cyclones lording it over territorial waters as it struck a menacing pose over the East-Central Bay on Thursday, but fortunately not in the proximity to any land for the time being.

This is even as erstwhile extremely severe cyclone Maha rapidly weakened into a deep depression (below cyclone status) as it neared the Gujarat coast for landfall, expected to take place on Friday.

The deep depression lay centred over the East-Central and adjoining North-East Arabian Sea 100 km South-South-West of Veraval and 120 km West-South-West of Diu, the closest to land.

By all accounts, the remnant of the once mighty storm will move East-North-East and weaken into a depression while still being over the waters off the South Gujarat coast Friday morning.

It no longer has the muscles to flex or enjoy support from the water/atmosphere, which it had liberally used to ramp up into a fearsome storm only a few days ago.

Bulbul rainfall alert

But cyclone Bulbul is a newborn and will have assured life until the weekend/early next week given the considerable distance it needs to travel for landfall over the Bengal/Bangladesh coasts.

A rainfall alert issued by the IMD pointed to a likely impact from the intensifying cyclone for the mainland from the day after tomorrow (Saturday).

Until then, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (which Bulbul crossed in its infancy) will witness light to moderate rainfall at most places until Friday.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is being forecast over the north coastal districts of Odisha on Saturday and Sunday.

Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall forecast for isolated places over the coastal districts of Bengal on Sunday and Monday.

Wind warning

Bay of Bengal: Gale winds with speeds reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr were prevailing over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal around the cyclone system’s centre in the morning.

These are expected to increase gradually, becoming 85-95 km/hr gusting to 105 km/hr by Friday morning, and increasig further to 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr over the North Bay of Bengal by Sunday until the evening.

Odisha and Bengal coasts: Squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr may commence over the North-West Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-Bengal coasts from Friday evening and gradually increase to 55-65 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr from Sunday morning.

Sea conditions

Sea conditions: Waves will be high (height above 20 ft) over the East-Central Bay of Bengal into Friday morning; very high (30 ft) until Saturday morning over Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal; and very high to phenomenal (30 to 36 ft) over the North Bay of Bengal Sunday morning till evening.

The sea conditions will be rough over the North Andaman Sea (where the storm originated as a low-pressure area) into Thursday evening.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the East-Central Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday; into West-Central and the adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday; and into the North Bay of Bengal from Sunday to Tuesday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the North-West Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-Bengal coasts from Friday. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast from these areas.

On the West Coast, given the presence of a deep depression (erstwhile extremely severe cyclone Maha), the IMD has issued a rain and wind alert as follows:

Gujarat: Light to moderate rainfall likely at many places over south Gujarat with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Diu, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar until Friday morning.

Maharashtra: Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the northern-most districts of Konkan (Palghar and Thane) during the same period as above.

A detailed wind warning with advice for fishermen can be accessed at the following link: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/Forecast/marquee_data/indian0703.pdf