Cyclone ‘Burevi’ to strike Sri Lanka coast tonight

The Bay of Bengal now has a second cyclone named ‘Burevi’ as Tuesday’s deep depression underwent intensification late into the night, and was, at 2.30 am this (Wednesday) morning, located about 300 km East-South-East of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka); 530 km East-South-East of Pamban (India); and 700 km nearly East of Kannyakumari (India).

Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is expected to intensify further later into the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and would move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during this (Wednesday) evening/night as a cyclone with a wind speed of 75-85 km/hr gusting to 95 km/hr.

Twin landfalls indicated

The slow-moving ‘Burevi’ may not weaken on landfall over Sri Lanka and in fact retain cyclone status for the next four days during when it would emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin (by Thursday morning) and will complete a second one over South Tamil Nadu coast between Kannyakumari and Pamban on early Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Meteorological Department said ‘Burevi’ would cross the island’s East Coast between Batticaloa and Point-Pedro, close to Trincomalee around this (Wednesday) evening/night with wind speeds of 75-85 km/hr gusting up to 95 km/hr and later emerge into the Gulf of Mannar.

Sri Lankan agency forecast

Intermittent showers/thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Northern, Northern-Central, North-Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Very heavy rainfall above 20 cm can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers at times will occur elsewhere. Heavy rainfall above 10 cm can be expected at some other places. Very strong gusty winds (80-90 km/hr) can be expected in these provinces.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over the Kannyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts in South Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts in South Kerala on Thursday. It would be isolated heavy to very heavy over South Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Friday and over South Kerala, on Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall forecast

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal and North Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday; and isolated heavy on Friday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast also for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday and over Lakshadweep on Thursday and Friday.

Squally winds with speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr would gradually increase to 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr over South-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Sri Lanka coast from this (Wednesday) morning to night and decrease thereafter. Winds with speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail over the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram in South Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha in South Kerala from Wednesday forenoon.

Adverse sea conditions

These wind speeds would rise to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 km/hr from this (Wednesday) evening and to 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr from Thursday evening till Friday morning ad and decrease thereafter. The wind speeds may reach 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr over the Lakshadweep-Maldives and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea from Thursday morning for next two days.

The sea condition is currently ‘very rough to high’ (wave heights of 20-30 ft) over South-West and adjoining South-East Bay until later this (Wednesday) morning and gradually improve thereafter. It is ‘very rough to high’ also over the South-West Bay and along and off the East Sri Lanka coast, which would continue till into the night.

It would be ‘rough to very rough’ (8-20 ft) over the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the South Tamil Nadu-Kerala and West Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday; ‘very rough to high’ on both Thursday and Friday; and ‘rough to very rough’ over Lakshadweep-Maldives and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea on these days. Total suspension of fishing operations has been advised over these stretches during these days.