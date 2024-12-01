Cyclone Fengal has refused to wink even once as it retained intensity and strength at 5.30 am before stalling yet again close to Puducherry about 30 km north of Cuddalore; 40 km east of Villupuram; and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update issued at 9.30 am.

Moderate to heavy to very heavy rain bands continued to pour down over Puducherry and the neighbourhood extending over an area bounded by Tirupathi, Chittoor, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Muthupet and Cuddalore, the European Centre for Medium-Ranger Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said.

To weaken slowly

The IMD said Fengal is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next six hours. It has caused extremely heavy rainfall over city of Puducherry amounting to 48.4 cm till 8.30 am this morning (Sunday). It is the highest 24-hour cumulative rainfall recorded here in the last 30 years for the period from 1995-2024.

Rainfall outlook for the rest of Sunday and next few days is as follows:

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu & Puducherry on Sunday, and heavy rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rain at many places with heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday.

Rayalaseema: Light to moderate rain at many places with heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday. South Interior Karnataka: Light to moderate rain at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.

Kerala: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy rain likely on Sunday; and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.