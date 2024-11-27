The deep depression over south-west Bay of Bengal was located about 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka; 370 km south-east of Nagapattinam; 470 km southeast of Puducherry; and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is currently closest to the coast as it prepares to skirt and continue its west-northwest journey towards the Tamil Nadu coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated locations over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Thursday to Saturday; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during Thursday to Saturday and Isolated heavy today as projected cyclone Fengal inches closer to the Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Puducherry.

Fishermen have been advised not venture into the seas along and off Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast till Saturday. Those out at sea are advised to return to coasts immediately.