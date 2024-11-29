India Meteorological Department has announced that cyclonic Fengal (pronounced as Fenjal) has formed over south-west Bay of Bengal at 2.30 pm on Friday.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rain at isolated places tomorrow (Saturday). It will be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

South coastal Andhra Pradesh too will witness heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday.

Over Rayalaseema, it will be light to moderate rain at many places with heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places both today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) while it will be on 29th heavy at isolated places on Sunday.

As for south interior Karnataka, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy rain on Saturday; heavy to very heavy at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.

In the case of Kerala, it will be light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy rain Saturday anvy heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.