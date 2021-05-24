Cyclonic fall: Gujarat’s iconic Kesar mango cheaper than potato

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
“Kudrat Ruthi Gai” (the nature is angry), is the lament of growers of the popular Kesar mango variety of Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts of Gujarat, after Cyclone Tauktae devastated the region last week.
In the last few days, the Talala market yard — the main point for the Kesar mango auctions — in Gir Somnath district received nearly 1.5 lakh boxes (each of 10 kg) of the mango variety with prices quoted as low as ₹40 per box.
That’s just ₹4 per kg. The price fell even below the wholesale potato price of ₹60 per 10 kg (₹6 per kg).
“This is the same variety of mango that was selling in the range of ₹225-800 per box just a week ago,” rues HH Jarsaniya, Secretary, Talala APMC. He says only 5-8 per cent of the overall Kesar mango crop looks intact.
Cyclone Tauktae made the landfall on May 17 along the coast of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts with wind speeds of 160-165 kmph gusting up to 190 kmph. This led to the mangoes falling from the trees.
However, the fallen fruits — considered damaged due to mud caking and moisture — was mostly bought by poor communities from nearby districts. Only about 23,000 boxes are left. “No food processor or retail trader has come to buy these damaged fruits. That’s why the prices fell so sharply,” said Jarsaniya.
Kesar mango is the second-most exported mango variety after Alphonso.
However, exports are down due to the pandemic and logistics constraints across countries. Grown mainly in the foothills of Girnar mountain in Saurashtra, the iconic Gir Kesar mango, known for its bright orange colour and distinct aroma, was given a Geographical Indication (GI) in 2011.
This year the season started on May 4 with thin arrivals of about 5,600 boxes a day as against 8,000-9,000 boxes last year.
The season lasts 40-45 days till mid-June. But this year the season has ended abruptly due to the cyclone.
According to the Talala APMC data, last year nearly 7 lakh boxes were traded generating a business of ₹26 crore, whereas this year only 3.21 lakh boxes arrived and business had dropped to ₹7 crore — nearly a fourth of last year’s.
