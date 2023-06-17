Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy”, which made a landfall over Saurashtra and Kutch early on Friday morning, weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and lay centred over south-west Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression will further weaken into a depression and is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of depression during subsequent 12 hours.

In a press release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the south-west monsoon to advance further over some more parts of south peninsular and East India and adjoining areas during June 19-22.

Conditions next 5 days

Over the next five days, light or moderate rainfall are likely at most places in North-East India and adjoining East India. Heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over North-East India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Over the next three days, light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely thereafter.

Over the next four days, light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over plains of North-West India over the next 3 days.

The isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely continue over southwest Rajasthan until Sunday, while northwest Madhya Pradesh will witness a similar event during June 19-21.

Heat wave warning

Light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the southern peninsular region over the next 5 days with Tamil Nadu receiving isolated heavy rainfall until Monday, Kerala from Sunday till Tuesday and south interior Karnataka during June 19-21.

The IMD also warned of heat wave or severe heat wave conditions in some or many pockets over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh over the next 5 days, while Odisha, Jharkhand too will witness similar waves over the next 4 days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal will also witness the heat conditions over the next three days, while Telangana, East Uttar Pradesh will witness this until Sunday.